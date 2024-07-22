A Particularly Creepy Futurama Robot Sent Online Fans Into A Frenzy

In the "Futurama" episode "The Luck of the Fryrish" (March 11, 2001), Fry (Billy West) is incensed when a trip to the racetrack leaves him with only his last dollar. Waving the dollar above his head, he boasts to the fates that it will remain his. A rogue breeze, however, whips the dollar out of his hand and deposits it on top of some nearby power lines. Fry, determined to retrieve his last dollar ... not terribly bright ... climbs up to the power lines with a metal rake, hoping to scoop up his money. Predictably, touching the rake to the power lines electrocutes Fry. Then, to add insult to injury, the rake attracts a lightning bolt, electrocuting Fry a second time. He falls into a garbage can, his hair burned off.

Later, back at Planet Express, Fry seethes, his bald head still smoldering. Luckily, a Hair Robot — a character never before seen on "Futurama" — approaches him and offers him replacement hair. The Hair Robot is an outsized clown-like head affixed on top of tank treads. It wears various wigs, able to grow replacement hair for a wide variety of customers. It plops a new wig on Fry's head and hastily exits.

The Hair Robot may be one of the most terrifying creations in "Futurama." It already had a murderous Pennywise vibe, but considering that it can also grow its own human hair somehow makes it more horrible to contemplate. Hair Robot returned briefly in a robot insane asylum in the episode "Insane in the Mainframe," and was in robot group shots in "The Mutants Are Revolting" and "The Silence of the Clamps."

The makers of "Futurama" addressed the horrified fan reaction to Hair Robot on the DVD commentary for "Fryrish." Viewers were all weirded out. The showrunners were proud.