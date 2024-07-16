Michael Mann May Have Just Revealed The Future Of Movie Special Features

Michael Mann, the iconoclastic director of "Heat," "The Last of the Mohicans," and "Miami Vice," may have just changed the game when it comes to home video special features.

Today, Mann launched the Michael Mann Archives, which is described as "a state-of-the-art, interactive website offering unique access into the all-encompassing directing process of one of cinema's most influential filmmakers." The first film to be featured is Mann's passion project, "Ferrari," which he spent decades developing before it was finally released in 2023.

For $65 (plus something called a "gas fee" that's present with each transaction since it involves the use of blockchain technology), which must be paid only to the website at michaelmannarchives.com, fans will receive a unique access pass that will let them "enter and explore the Archive's extensive collection at their own pace and in perpetuity." Presumably, there will eventually be sections of the Archives devoted to Mann's other movies, but for now, "Ferrari" is the only film featured.

Not only will paid users be able to stream around 20 documentary videos in 4K (which range from things like Mann working with actors like Adam Driver to the design and engineering of the film's replica race cars to the movie's climactic crash sequence), but they'll also be able to see annotated script pages containing notes from Mann about his plans and intent, as well as photo storyboards and some audio as well. It's unclear if that $65 price will eventually grant pass holders access to each film, or if diehard fans would need to pay multiple times to access a new pass for each individual movie. For more specifics, you can check out the site's detailed FAQ page.