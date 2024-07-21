The Hail Mary Email That Landed Oscar Isaac His Role In Dune

When Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" was first announced, it already had a stellar cast in place. With Timothée Chalamet in the lead role of Paul Atreides, Zendaya playing Fremen warrior Chani, and Stellan Skarsgård portraying Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, the movie didn't necessarily need any more star power. But Villeneuve wasn't going to hold back. After all, he was finally giving Frank Herbert's supposedly "unfilmable" 1965 novel the big screen treatment it had long deserved, and such a momentous occasion demanded one of the finest casts assembled in recent decades.

So, as the casting news kept coming, we soon learned that none other than Oscar Isaac had joined "Dune" as Duke Leto Atreides, father to Paul and leader of House Atreides. It was a decision that made so much sense. Not only did Isaac come with some serious sci-fi bonafides following his work in 2014's "Ex Machina" and 2018's "Annihilation," he was and is a brilliant actor — as anyone who saw his understated but intense performance in the Coen brothers' 2013 effort "Inside Llewyn Davis" will know.

One such person who appreciated Isaac's talent was Villeneuve himself. The French Canadian filmmaker had seen "Inside Llewyn Davis" and was evidently a fan of Isaac, which came in handy when the actor decided to reach out to Villeneuve about a potential role in "Dune."