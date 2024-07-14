The Deeper Meaning Of Denis Villeneuve's Enemy, Explained

This post contains spoilers for "Enemy."

"It was Hegel that said that all the greatest world events happen twice, and then Karl Marx added: the first time it was a tragedy, the second time it was a farce," says history professor Adam Bell (Jake Gyllenhaal) during a lecture session when he's first introduced in "Enemy." While these words seem innocuous with respect to untangling the complex web of themes in Denis Villeneuve's 2014 film, they're actually the key to the central mystery that grips the dual protagonists. Viewing "Enemy" through a singular lens might not give us all the answers — or satisfactory ones, for that matter — so let us tackle some of the biggest questions that seem to confound viewers once the credits roll.

To offer a brief, yet superficial recap: Adam, who seems discontent with his life's numbing monotony, stumbles upon a film featuring someone who looks exactly like him. This actor, Anthony (also Gyllenhaal), is less a lookalike and more a true double, with whom Adam becomes increasingly obsessed. The severity of this doppelgänger situation is intensified after the two meet and realize that their personalities could not be more different. While Adam engages with others politely and seems weighed down by the burden of existence, Anthony carries himself with an arrogant self-assurance that verges on impudence. Disturbing spider imagery weaves their disparate lives together with urgency, until one of the doubles dies in an accident, leaving the other with the rare opportunity of starting afresh. Unfortunately, this opportunity is a missed one, as history is bound to repeat itself.

While discussing the film's dense themes, Villeneuve told the Hollywood Reporter that "Enemy" is deliberately structured like a "spiral." Let's take a closer look at these dizzying narrative shapes.