Enemy Ending Explained: Trapped In A Web Of One's Own Making

In the span of less than a decade, Denis Villeneuve has managed to ascend the ranks of recognizable, name-brand writer/directors to become one of the most reliable, challenging, and consistent visionary filmmakers around ... but it's safe to say he wouldn't have made it this far if it weren't for a much lesser-known thriller that helped put him on the map. 2013's "Enemy," based on José Saramago's novel "The Double," has incited all sorts of fascinating discussions and analysis across film circles, mostly for its utterly confounding imagery, difficult and disturbing themes, and perhaps one of the most terrifying and controversial final shots of any movie made this century. Viewers who've seen "Enemy" for the first time typically come away with strong opinions about the very last scene, which we'll get to in a moment, but every second preceding that chilling conclusion demands just as much attention and focus.

The psychological neo-noir features a straightforward enough premise at first glance, yet Villeneuve imbues everything — even the very heart of the city of Toronto, which he glazes over in a sickly yellow sheen — with details that both overtly and subconsciously creep under one's skin. True to form, the film follows an unremarkable college professor named Adam and a headstrong local actor named Anthony (both played by Jake Gyllenhaal) who cross paths, realize they resemble perfectly identical physical doppelgängers of one another (down to an old scar or birthmark!) despite living out completely different lives, and proceed to obsess over one another's circumstances. It's not much of a spoiler to say that things take a disturbingly dark but inevitable turn by the end.

For all the talk of ominous foreshadowing, provocative symbolism, and recurring motifs of spiders, however, the key to understanding "Enemy" remains deceptively simple: an open mind.