Star Trek: First Contact Never Shows The Back Of Locutus For A Reason

Jonathan Frakes' 1996 film "Star Trek: First Contact" was extrapolated from the popularity of 1990's "The Best of Both Worlds," the two-part episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" wherein Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) was forcibly assimilated into the Borg. Picard had machinery surgically implanted into his body, and he was forced to become the human voice for the cold, all-conquering cyborgs. He was given the name Locutus, the Latin word for "spoken."

Picard was luckily rescued from the Borg, but it would take several additional confrontations over several more episodes for him to truly work through his trauma. Despite his pain, he managed to remain collected and mature in future confrontations.

In "First Contact," Picard had to face off against the Borg again, although this time, his anger was, for some reason, triggered to a dramatic degree. Picard transformed from a judicious leader into a vengeful killing machine, screaming at people and smashing s***, eager to blast holes through the Borg and "make them pay for what they've done." "First Contact" is an exciting action film, although its tone is very far afield from the cerebral, scientific TV series on which it was based.

In a few brief flashbacks, Picard imagines himself to be encrusted with Borg machinery again, recalling when he was Locutus. Picard's Borg persona had an appliance over the right side of his head and a wandering red laser light. In a 2016 oral history of "First Contact," printed in The Hollywood Reporter, supervising Borg designer Todd Masters explained that the Locutus suit he constructed for "First Contact" was actually cobbled together at the last minute. He thought he'd have more time and money, but the budget closed around him.

As such, the Locutus suit doesn't actually close in the back.