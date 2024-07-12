The Only Twilight Zone Episode With A Laugh Track

As "The Twilight Zone" was nearing the end of its third season in 1962, creator Rod Serling was feeling the strain of having to generate over half of the series' scripts. Though Serling was fortunate to have a regular network outlet through which he could prick the increasingly troubled consciences of an American public confronted with the Civil Rights Movement, the Cold War, and the military's expanding involvement in the Vietnam conflict, he was, off-camera at least, a very funny man. He liked to laugh. And if he had his druthers, he'd have a separate network outlet to make television viewers laugh as well.

So, late in the third season, Serling revisited "Mr. Bevis," a pilot premise he'd attempted in the first season of "The Twilight Zone," and gave it broader comedic spin. The result was "Cavender Is Coming," which, if it pleased his CBS overlords, would've become a sitcom vehicle for Jesse White (who was five years away from beginning his 30 year run as television advertising's bored and lonely Maytag repairman).

The hook was hardly novel. White stars as Cavender, a bumbling guardian angel who has been sent to Earth to improve the life of the equally bumbling Agnes Grep (Carol Burnett). Should he fail to do so in 24 hours, he will be demoted. Since viewers were accustomed to tuning into "The Twilight Zone" for something suspenseful or downright frightening, a laugh track was affixed to the episode.

That laugh track did "Cavender Is Coming" no favors. CBS didn't take Serling's pilot to series, and, nowadays, it often winds up on lists of the show's worst episodes. This is unfortunate because, despite its lack of originality, "Cavender is Coming" is a nifty comedic showcase for White and Burnett. And this is more readily apparent because that laugh track is mercifully no more.