Jeff Goldblum Got Covered In K-Y Jelly For A Cut Scene From The Fly

David Cronenberg's 1986 film "The Fly," based on the 1957 short story by George Langelaan, follows an engineer named Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum) who has invented a way to teleport matter. At the beginning of the film, he only knows how to teleport small, inorganic objects, and still endeavors to build a machine that can teleport human beings. He will eventually be successful, although he encounters an unexpected wrinkle. When testing the teleportation pod on himself, a rogue housefly gets in with him, confusing the machine. He arrives in a second teleportation pod with the fly DNA spliced into his own.

The bulk of the film sees Seth slowly mutating and deteriorating into an encrusted fly man. For a long time, Seth wonders why his skin is scabbing over, why his teeth are falling out, and why he vomits acid on his food before eating it. The transformation is disgusting and tragic, and Seth's girlfriend Ronnie (Geena Davis) can only watch in sadness as Seth wastes away. Cronenberg has said repeatedly in interviews that "The Fly" is meant to be a metaphor for watching a loved one dying of disease.

There is a striking scene in the middle of "The Fly" when Seth realizes that he can climb on walls, just like a fly. His hands seem to excrete an adhesive ooze that allow him to do so. This scene was originally meant to parallel a secondary climbing scene, ultimately cut from the movie, in which Seth tries to scale a brick wall in an alleyway, but slid to the ground when his adhesive wore off. In David Prior's 2005 documentary "Fear the Flesh: The Making of the Fly," Goldblum recalled shooting the cut scene ... and all the K-Y jelly involved in his wall-slide.