Kurt Russell Had To Drag James Spader Out Of His Trailer For Stargate

It's fair to say no one goes to a Roland Emmerich movie expecting Shakespeare (except, you know, when he makes an actual movie about the dude). Ever since breaking through with the sci-fi action hit "Universal Soldier" in 1992, his name has been synonymous with switch-off-your-brain blockbuster entertainment. At his best ("Independence Day," "2012" and "White House Down"), he thrusts a colorful assortment of stars and character actors into a series of mayhem-laden set pieces with a gleeful shamelessness unseen since the heyday of Irwin Allen. He's well aware of his dialogue-writing shortcomings, and casts big personalities like Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, Judd Hirsch, Oliver Platt and so on to sell the heck out of his implausible exposition and shopworn banter.

When it works, it's Arby's. When it doesn't, it's hour-old Arby's.

Take "Stargate" for example. Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin's follow-up to "Universal Soldier" was an ambitious, big-budget attempt at an off-brand Indiana Jones adventure starring James Spader as a bookish Egyptologist who gets recruited by a hard-nosed U.S. Air Force colonel (Kurt Russell) to guide them through the titular portal and help them figure out if the alien civilization on the other side is a threat to humanity. It's a riff on the goofy aliens-built-the-pyramids theory, and Emmerich is a gifted-enough director to inspire genuine visual awe via his gee-whiz Spielbergian sensibilities and first-rate-for-the-era CG (some of which holds up pretty well 30 years later).

While "Stargate" looks spectacular, it gets hung up by slack pacing in the second act and rendered almost terminally risible by some utterly atrocious dialogue. Indeed, the latter was so awful that Spader demanded rewrites during the shoot. In doing so, he incurred the wrath of his ultra professional co-star.