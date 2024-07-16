The Best A24 Horror Movie According To Rotten Tomatoes

Any mention of Rotten Tomatoes scores must include a brief explanation of how the scores work. First, a critic or outlet needs to be approved by Rotten Tomatoes before they are permitted to submit a review. Approval is based mostly on career longevity, volume of readership, or both. When a critic submits their review to Rotten Tomatoes, they choose for themselves whether the review counts as positive or negative ("fresh" or "rotten" by RT's gauge). Different critics have different criteria as to what counts as positive or negative. Some, for instance, count a two-and-a-half star review as positive, and others count that as negative.

Rotten Tomatoes then calculates the percentage of positive reviews vs. negative reviews, coming up with an "approval rating." If at least 60% of the reviews are positive, the film is declared "fresh." 59% and below counts as "rotten."

If a film has an RT approval rating of, say 95%, it doesn't mean every critic gave it a 95 out of 100. It means that 95 out of 100 critics gave it a "pass." Five didn't. The average star rating of a film's reviews aren't considered in the aggregate. Weirdly, some of the better, more challenging films in the world may not have high approval scores merely because they are oblique, tragic, or difficult.

That said, when a film does have an approval rating in the 90% range, it's a pretty good sign that it is, at the very least, broadly appealing to a wide swath of critics. And when one of the horror films distributed by A24 gets a high approval rating, one might understand that it's certainly worth looking up.

Attaining an enviable 94% approval rating, the 2023 Australian ghost story "Talk to Me" has the highest RT score of any A24 horror movie.