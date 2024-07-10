A New Non-Fiction Book Makes Me Want To Apologize To Jurassic World

I'm not a fan of "Jurassic World." But I'm comfortable enough to know when I owe a movie an apology. And I owe Colin Trevorrow's 2015 resurrection of the beloved dinosaur franchise a big one.

You've probably seen the movie. Taking place years after the original "Jurassic Park" trilogy, the film is centered around a dinosaur theme park that went right. Cloned dinosaurs populate exhibits attended by countless tourists. There are rides, restaurants, and merchandise. Everything does go belly-up once the plot kicks into gear, but it's firmly established that this miraculous, impossible place has been doing just fine for quite some time. Long enough that people are, well, getting bored of it.

And this proved a sticking point for many critics and viewers alike when the film was initially released. Myself included. We just couldn't possibly imagine a world where dinosaurs were back and people were ... not excited about it. That the Jurassic World parent company would need to resort to creating genetic monstrosities to boost attendance, that a new generation of visitors were just nonchalant about the staggering achievement that had been built here, seemed impossible to comprehend. This plot point was widely mocked. Eyes were rolled. I was among those who found this concept difficult to swallow, and while I have other issues with the movie beyond this element (I'm apologizing, not embracing!), this was easy to latch onto. "Haha, this dumb movie thinks we'd get bored of living, breathing dinosaurs after just a few years! How dumb!"

And then I read Adam Higginbotham's new book "Challenger" and I realized the truth: "Jurassic World" got it right. I'm sorry, "Jurassic World."