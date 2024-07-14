Sci-Fi Classic Repo Man Took Ideas From Two Movies You've Never Seen

Alex Cox's 1984 punk rock sci-fi riot "Repo Man" is one of the defining films of its decade. It follows a disaffected punker named Otto who resents that he has to take a wage-slave job in the blasted-open, comedically meaningless landscape of Reagan's America. He finds solace and job satisfaction as a repo man, serving as the angry inversion of consumer culture. If we are defined by what we consume, then the repo man robs us of meaning, laying bare the fragility of modern economics. Also, be sure to keep your middle fingers highly raised at all times.

The magical McGuffin of "Repo Man" is an elusive 1964 Chevy Malibu, marked for repossession. The driver, however, is J. Frank Parnell (Fox Harris), and he seems to be unbalanced, having had a lobotomy at some point. Also, his trunk contains the corpse of a radioactive alien. Whenever someone tries looking in the trunk, they are immediately vaporized. The film feels apocalyptic, as if the world is crumbling. The punk rockers have the right idea, dismissing everything with utter contempt, ignoring money, and learning to roll with the unexpected alien absurdities. It's a glorious, glorious picture.

"Repo Man" notoriously didn't do well at the box office when it was released, but was granted a re-release later in the year when its soundtrack record sold so well.

The making of "Repo Man" was about as wild as the film itself, and the filmmakers were interviewed by Inverse in March 2024 about its inception and execution. It seems that Cox wrote his script based on an unmade movie of his called "The Hot Club" and a script written by "Repo Man" actor Dick Rude called "Leather Rubberneck." Cox sort of amalgamated those two scripts, and "Repo Man" was their mutant child.