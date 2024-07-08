Futurama Is Bringing Back A Celebrity Guest Star Who Confused Fans Last Season

Since its premiere on Fox 25 years ago, Matt Groening's "Futurama" has been one of the most consistently funny shows on television — even though, much to the consternation of its die-hard fans, it's never aired with any degree of consistency. This is due in large part to its unabashed nerdiness. Though its satirical targets are as timely and universal as those skewered on Groening's seemingly immortal "The Simpsons" (which will begin its 36th season this fall), the series caters not just to science fiction geeks but full-on science geeks. This is, after all, a show that created its own theorem (in the season 6 classic "The Prisoner of Benda")! So while the series as a fiercely devoted fan base, it's never been a crossover hit, which is why it's only managed nine seasons as it's bounced around from network to network to (now) Hulu

It's hard to knock the "Futurama" faithful for a loop, but sometimes the series does something so randomly silly that the fans take to social media en masse to register their bafflement. One such WTF moment arrived in the most recent season, when viewers noticed model-actor Cara Delevingne appeared as a voice on two separate episodes despite not having a discernable line of dialogue in either. Folks eventually figured out that she'd provided a scream as the robot in "The Impossible Stream" — which, while amusing, seemed like a waste of her talent. Delevingne is a movie star with sci-fi bona fides via her performance in "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"! If she's down to lend her cool cred to the nerdiest animated series on television, why not give her a proper speaking role?

According to producer David X. Cohen, "Futurama" will do precisely this in the forthcoming season 12.