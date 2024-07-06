The Borderlands Movie Was Inspired By Eli Roth Watching His Dog Poop

Horror director Eli Roth might be known as a purveyor of torture porn movies like "Hostel" and "Cabin Fever," but he has a soft side when it comes to animals. Speaking to Total Film about his holiday slasher "Thanksgiving," he confessed to having a problem with movies where a murder victim has a pet. "I can't enjoy the movie until I know someone's gonna feed that pet. Even though I know it's a story, I know it's not real. I'm like, but what about the cat?"

Roth has a pet of his own — a French bulldog — who gave him the inspiration he needed when pitching a "Borderlands" movie to Lionsgate. "Whenever I take her for a walk and she has to go to the bathroom, she won't let me look at her," Roth explains in the latest issue of SFX magazine. "I have to look away because she gets really shy. But one day I filmed her. She had that shy look on her face and I was like, 'That's Claptrap.'"

Claptrap (voiced by Jack Black in the movie) is a clunky one-wheeled robot with a bubbly personality and yellow paint that makes him a convenient target for bored bandits on the rough-and-tumble planet of Pandora. After learning that Claptrap can be shot hundreds of times without dying, Roth considered the logistics of this and sold his movie to the studio execs with a scene where Claptrap has to expel the spent bullets from his rear with the shameful demeanor of a pooping Frenchie. "That was my pitch to Lionsgate. They were laughing so hard."