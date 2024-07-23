Palpatine-Obsessed Star Wars Fans Sent Ian McDiarmid On A High-Speed Chase
Ian McDiarmid's acting career stretches back to 1972 when he appeared in a production of "Hamlet" at the Open Space Theater in London. He continued a prolific stage career while simultaneously moving to film in 1976 with his cinematic debut "The Likely Lads," a bawdy comedy film. McDiarmid might first have been recognized by mainstream American audiences thanks to his appearance in Matthew Robbins' 1981 fantasy film "Dragonslayer," although he assured a permanent spot in the pop culture canon in 1983 when he appeared as the evil Emperor in Richard Marquand's "Return of the Jedi."
Because that film was part of the "Star Wars" series, McDiarmid might have been at peace with the fact that he'd likely appear in future sequels. It would take another 16 years, but McDiarmid returned as a young version of the Emperor in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." That film was a prequel that took place back when the Emperor was still called Senator Palpatine. In "Return of the Jedi," McDiarmid seemed impossibly ancient and wore elaborate "monster" makeup. In "The Phantom Menace," he was still virile and young at 55, and was permitted to show his face unobstructed.
This, of course, instantly made McDiarmid more recognizable. And, given the number of "Star Wars" fans in the world, he was suddenly at risk of being pursued by people in public, likely having to pause meals or subway rides to sign autographs.
Like any "Star Wars" actor, McDiarmid has multiple stories about run-ins with intense fans, a few of which he shared in a 2001 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine. Most of his interactions with fans, he said, are usually marked by incredulity, although he did recall one instance wherein he had to sprint away from autograph hounds.
McDiarmid uses the Force (sort of) to avoid being recognized
McDiarmid was ambivalent about being recognized. As an actor, he was likely grateful that his performance could be more clearly seen without facial prosthetics and a dark cloak over his head, but he also had to face a sudden burst of extreme fame that he wasn't quite prepared for. Luckily, he felt capable of diffusing the situation if he didn't necessarily want to be pestered. When asked if he liked being recognized, McDiarmid replied:
"I'm happy to say not nearly as much as I thought. Yes, people come up now and again, but I can still go on public transport, which I quite like doing. Most people who do come up to me say, 'It can't be.' To which I say, 'I guess you're right –- it can't, it isn't.' And they say, 'Oh, okay, sorry.' Now, of course, the minute I open my mouth, they recognize the voice. Then they realize, but by that time, I've gone onto another tube."
Whoever had such an interaction with McDiarmid likely had an interesting story of their own. Dear reader, if you saw someone who you thought might have been Ian McDiarmid riding a London subway around 1999 or 2000, it was likely him. By having you question your ability to recognize him, McDiarmid was merely performing a Jedi mind trick of his own. Or perhaps a Sith mind trick, if one wants to be pedantic.
Unfortunately, McDiarmid wasn't always able to deflect unwanted attention, and was actively pursued by passionate "Star Wars" fans.
If you see McDiarmid, do not pursue
It was during the chase that McDiarmid realized that "Star Wars" fans were likely harmless and merely wanted to talk to his briefly. He also realized that one cannot stop and say that after one has already fled. He continued:
"I was once chased through a tube station. They were saying, 'You've got to stop, you're the Emperor, you've got to stop!' And I managed to run faster than them. They only wanted my autograph; it wasn't anything sinister. I thought, 'This is ridiculous. Why didn't I just stop and give my autograph and move on?' But it had gone too far by then."
McDiarmid has remained steadfastly loyal to the "Star Wars" movies ever since, having played Palpatine in three additional "Star Wars" movies. He also recorded new Emperor footage for a re-edit of 1980's "The Empire Strikes Back," a film in which he didn't initially appear. He has additionally appeared in multiple "Star Wars" TV shows, both performing original dialogue and quoted in archive recordings. In 2006, McDiarmid won a Tony award for his performance in the play "Faith Healer." His most recent performances were starring in the play "The Lemon Table" at the Salisbury Playhouse in 2021 ... and playing Palpatine in "Obi-Wan Kenobi" and on "Tales of the Jedi."
If you see McDiarmid, now 79, boarding a subway in London, know that he is merely commuting. If you do see him, though, perhaps idly mention that he was excellent in the recent production of "Timon of Athens," and pass quietly by. He's a huge movie star and has earned his right to a little peace.