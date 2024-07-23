Palpatine-Obsessed Star Wars Fans Sent Ian McDiarmid On A High-Speed Chase

Ian McDiarmid's acting career stretches back to 1972 when he appeared in a production of "Hamlet" at the Open Space Theater in London. He continued a prolific stage career while simultaneously moving to film in 1976 with his cinematic debut "The Likely Lads," a bawdy comedy film. McDiarmid might first have been recognized by mainstream American audiences thanks to his appearance in Matthew Robbins' 1981 fantasy film "Dragonslayer," although he assured a permanent spot in the pop culture canon in 1983 when he appeared as the evil Emperor in Richard Marquand's "Return of the Jedi."

Because that film was part of the "Star Wars" series, McDiarmid might have been at peace with the fact that he'd likely appear in future sequels. It would take another 16 years, but McDiarmid returned as a young version of the Emperor in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace." That film was a prequel that took place back when the Emperor was still called Senator Palpatine. In "Return of the Jedi," McDiarmid seemed impossibly ancient and wore elaborate "monster" makeup. In "The Phantom Menace," he was still virile and young at 55, and was permitted to show his face unobstructed.

This, of course, instantly made McDiarmid more recognizable. And, given the number of "Star Wars" fans in the world, he was suddenly at risk of being pursued by people in public, likely having to pause meals or subway rides to sign autographs.

Like any "Star Wars" actor, McDiarmid has multiple stories about run-ins with intense fans, a few of which he shared in a 2001 issue of Star Wars Insider Magazine. Most of his interactions with fans, he said, are usually marked by incredulity, although he did recall one instance wherein he had to sprint away from autograph hounds.