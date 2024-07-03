Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Ending Explained: Like Foley, Like Daughter

The trend of "legacy sequel" films are called that for a reason. For one thing, they cannot be labeled as such if a franchise has been mostly active ever since its inception (thus most horror franchises need not apply). For another, they all tend to deal with a literal question of legacy in some fashion. Some of these films approach that question from a "What influence does someone leave on the world" perspective, but many look at it from the most relatable angle: family.

Even though, technically, "Beverly Hills Cop" isn't wholly a 1980s franchise, it effectively is. The original 1984 film, directed by Martin Brest, helped solidify Eddie Murphy as a bonafide movie star, kicked the careers of producers Jerry Bruckheimer and Don Simpson into a higher gear, and showcased a score by composer Harold Faltermeyer that arguably best encapsulates the sound of the decade. The sequel, made in 1987 by Tony Scott, doubled down on all of these elements and then some, with Scott coming off of "Top Gun" with a total mastery of '80s iconography and verve. The delayed 1994 trilogy capper, directed by a past-his-prime John Landis, left a bad taste in most people's mouths, but more distressingly seemed to indicate that Axel Foley was very likely a product of his time.

40 years after the original film, "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" is premiering on Netflix, in the hopes that there may still be some magic as well as relevance to the titular vacationing cop from Detroit. First time feature director Mark Molloy, along with the screenwriters and cast, manage to find both qualities within the series and the character by keying in on the franchise's winning formula of silly comedy meets gritty action and extrapolating from there. "Axel F" takes a look at how the passage of time affects someone whose irreverence can come back to haunt him, and whether or not there's a way for him and his family (biological or otherwise) to continue forward.