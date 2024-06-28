A Quiet Place: Day One's Most Confusing Scene Demands A Deeper Look

This article contains spoilers for "A Quiet Place: Day One."

To put it mildly, the "A Quiet Place" series is not best known for its world-building. The ingenious premise of the original screenplay by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods (revised into the 2018 crackerjack setpiece machine co-written and directed by John Krasinski) works best when less detail is put into it: otherworldly monsters are roaming about, and if you make a sound loud enough to break the silence, they will track you and kill you instantly. Simple!

Krasinski's film made sure to do the bare minimum when explaining these extraterrestrial invaders, resulting in the (now somewhat infamous) dry-erase board of facts and speculation maintained by Krasinski's simple farmer and patriarch, Lee Abbott. Even though 2021's "A Quiet Place Part II" expanded the post-apocalypse world and characters, there was really only one new big piece of information given about the creatures, the idea that they fear water due to not being able to navigate within it.

After "Part II" ended with the Abbott children having discovered a way to use the creatures' hyper-sensitive aural skills against them, one couldn't help but wonder where the story would go next. It turns out that there's still fertile territory in the past, for although "Part II" shows what the creatures' invasion looked like in the Abbotts' hometown, this year's "A Quiet Place: Day One" looks at how crazy things got in New York City during that fateful day. Even though writer/director Michael Sarnoski keeps the film's focus firmly on the human characters, he finds a few moments to reveal new things about the creatures, with one confusing scene, in particular, being so subtle that you may miss its clever insidiousness on a first watch.