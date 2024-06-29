The Classic Disney Movie That Inspired Stephen King's Horror Career

Any cinephile will likely be able to tell you about the first time a film scared the bejeezus out of them. For people of my generation, Tobe Hooper's 1982 film "Poltergeist" has a lot to answer for. Because the film bore the name of Steven Spielberg as its producer, and because it was only rated PG (it was made before the inception of the PG-13 rating), Hooper's monstrous horror movie was seen by many young children, unaware of the nightmares that lay within. "Poltergeist" featured a killer clown, a man-eating tree, and a scene where a man, possessed by the evil of the house, pulls all the skin off his own face.

Kids exposed to such horrors at an early age either withdraw from movies altogether ... or become horror filmmakers themselves. It's hard to deny the glorious, visceral power of a good, traumatic movie scare.

Stephen King also had a traumatic horror movie shape his mind at an early age. In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, King recalled the exact horror movie that frightened him so badly, he had no choice but to become a horror author. Fear, he found, was a profound emotion, and he had spent several decades writing skin-crawling horror stories to pass his horror movie trauma onto others. The horror movie in question? David D. Hand's 1942 animated classic "Bambi." There is a scene late in "Bambi" wherein the titular talking deer (John Sutherland) is lost in the woods after it had been set ablaze by an interloping human's campfire. For King, that terrifying sequence was enough to scar him for life ... and inspire his whole career.