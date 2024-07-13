Kurt Russell's Overboard Has A Connection To National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

Garry Marshall's 1987 film "Overboard" is brisk and light, although the premise is a little dark. Kurt Russell plays Dean, a blue-collar widower who is hired by a spoiled heiress named Joanna Stayton (Goldie Hawn) to build a custom closet. Dean does quality work, but Joanna refuses to pay him because of a few small, insignificant details. Joanna is an entitled, spoiled brat who treats everyone poorly.

When Joanna later falls off of a yacht and begins suffering from amnesia, Dean picks her up from the hospital, telling her that she's actually his wife Annie.

Joanna is taken to Dean's home, and he gets a form of karmic revenge on her. Dean instructs her to do extensive difficult chores around the house, and to take care of his four sons. For a short while, he takes delight in watching her suffer with the hard work, understanding that she was too coddled to do heavy lifting in the past. Luckily, it doesn't take Dean very long to see that Joanna, even though afflicted with amnesia, is smart and charming and humane. They soon fall in love.

"Overboard" wasn't terribly well-reviewed, with some critics calling it predictable and rote, coasting only on the romantic charm of the two leads. It wasn't a huge hit either, earning under $27 million on a $22 million budget. Somehow, though, "Overboard" stuck in the pop consciousness, and many know the film; it was even remade in 2018.

Also — and this is just fun trivia — it very well may share a cinematic universe with Jeremiah S. Chechik's 1989 comedy hit "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." The Dodge pickup that Dean drives in "Overboard" is the exact same truck driven by the rednecks Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) comes across on the road in the opening scene of "Christmas Vacation."

That's significant, right? Somehow?