New Hot Fuzz Funko POP Fires Two Guns Whilst Jumping Through The Air [Exclusive]

"Have you ever fired two guns whilst jumping through the air" This is just one of the many questions that police officer Danny Butterman (Nick Frost) has for Metropolitan Police Sergeant Nicholas Angel (Simon Pegg) when the city cop is reassigned to the rural town of Sandford, Gloucestershire in Edgar Wright's splendid action comedy "Hot Fuzz" (which just might be the best movie in the Cornetto Trilogy).

The bumbling but charming Butterman has never seen any real police action in this little village, so when Angel shows up, he's loaded with questions. Soon enough, they're both loaded and armed to the teeth when they learn there's a sinister plot at the center of Sandford that has kept it clean and peaceful for years. When they discover that the village elders, including Danny's father, Inspector Frank Butterman (Jim Broadbent), have been killing off residents who threaten to uproot the town's quaint foundation, they choose to stay and fight the corruption, riddling Sandford with bullets and mayhem that would make "Bad Boys II" director Michael Bay proud.

Now, for the first time, Nicholas Angel is being immortalized in the form of a new "Hot Fuzz" Funko POP figure. But this isn't just a normal Funko POP with Angel standing in a simple pose. Instead, Angel comes situated on a little stand that makes it look like he's firing two guns whilst jumping through the air, making Butterman's dreams come true. Check out the "Hot Fuzz" Funko POP of Nicholas Angel below, and find out how you can get one.