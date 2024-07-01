Conan O'Brien's Massive Head Caused A Massive Headache For Futurama

Comedian, talk show host, and papery-white buffoon Conan O'Brien stands a massive 6'4" tall, and his head weights 35-40% more than an average human's. He's a large, pale man and has a big head. O'Brien was always happy to withstand jokes about his size and appearance, as evidenced by the conversations he would have with Martin Short on "Late Night." "There's nothing wrong with being pasty," Short would say. "You're paler than any human being that has breath going in and out of them."

In the "Futurama" episode "Xmas Story" (December 19, 1999), the Planet Express crew took a brief holiday outing to a ski resort in the Catskills and began their vacation by taking in a comedy show headlined by Conan O'Brien's Severed Head (O'Brien). Recall that "Futurama" takes place in the 31st century, a place where all modern-day celebrities have survived as severed heads in jars. O'Brien makes a stale joke about Y2K (a crisis that had been averted 900 years ago) before talking about walking to work. Bender (John DiMaggio) heckles that a severed head cannot walk.

O'Brien confronts the heckling robot. "Listen, pal," he says, "I may have lost my freakishly long legs in the war of 2012, but I still have something you'll never have: a soul." Bender doesn't care about not having a soul. "And freckles," Conan yells. Only then does Bender begin crying.

On the DVD commentary track for "Xmas Story," show co-creator David X. Cohen and director Rich Moore comment on the animation of the episode and how realizing Conan O'Brien was a difficult process. Mostly, it was because Conan's head is so large and he tends to comb his hair up, making it even taller. One might note that O'Brien's animated head extends above the liquids in which it is floating.