Mickey Rourke & Ving Rhames Both Almost Stole Kurt Russell's Death Proof Role

For cinephiles who came of moviegoing age during the 1970s and/or '80s, there is a shortlist of movie stars that, if you were talented and fortunate enough to become a filmmaker of some renown, you'd give anything to direct. And if you grew up with a hankering for horror and science-fiction flicks (which, given the rise of Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and John Carpenter, was a near certainty), the name Kurt Russell was probably at or near the top of that list.

Russell wasn't always one of the cool kids. In fact, he was a literally uncool kid for Disney as the teenage star of family comedies like "The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes." Indeed, no one viewed Russell as a grown-up actor until he impressed in the title role of Carpenter's 1979 TV movie "Elvis." This did the trick. Two years later, Russell slipped under the scaly skin of laconic scoundrel Snake Plissken in Carpenter's dystopian actioner "Escape from New York." Then he went the Eastwood-esque route again as the frosty R.J. MacReady in Carpenter's "The Thing." Carpenter clearly suited Russell, and they weren't done with each other yet.

After courting critical respectability in Mike Nichols' "Silkwood" and Jonathan Demme's "Swing Shift," he hooked up with Carpenter to star as Jack Burton, the buffoonish flipside to Snake Plissken, in "Big Trouble in Little China." Though this film (and "The Thing") fell short commercially, Gen X movie lovers knew they'd found one of their guys.

So, when one of our own, former video store clerk Quentin Tarantino, became the hottest filmmaker in Hollywood, it felt like only a matter of time before he threw up the Kurt signal. He eventually did with 2007's "Death Proof," but in classic QT fashion, he wanted to explore a different facet of the star's persona. And if Russell couldn't deliver, he had other big-name options for the role.