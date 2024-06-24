Star Trek's The Galileo Seven Was A 'Rip-Off' Of A Forgotten Lucille Ball Film

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Galileo Seven" (January 5, 1967), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Lieutenant Commander Scott (James Doohan), and three specialists are assigned to take Enterprise's shuttlecraft, the Galileo, on a special survey to map the Murasaki-312 quasar. A mysterious spatial phenomenon pulls the shuttle off course, however, and it crash lands on a nearby world inhabited by vicious 10-foot-tall cavemen.

The seven people on board the Galileo have to repair their ship and find a way to contact the Enterprise through the signal-scrambling mists of the quasar. Their job is made more difficult by the attacking cavemen, who want to murder them with spears. The collected and logical Spock attempts to scare off the brutes, while his more emotional, human counterparts encourage deadly force. When two of the Galileo Seven are killed, Spock discourages a memorial service. The episode is ultimately about how Spock's logic isn't always a practical tool when it comes to desperate command situations. Spock, we see, wouldn't necessarily be a good captain. At least not until he learns more about leading by instinct and intuiting what his crew requires of him.

Meanwhile, back on the Enterprise, Kirk (William Shatner) wants to search for the downed Galileo but is discouraged by an uffish dignitary named Ferris (John Crawford).

The teleplay for "The Galileo Seven" was written by Oliver Crawford and S. Bar-Davis, and it was based on an obscure 1939 feature film that few remember to this day. It's explained in the oral history book "Captains' Logs: The Unauthorized Complete Trek Voyages," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross that the writers were inspired by "Five Came Back," a plane crash melodrama directed by John Farrow and co-written by Dalton Trumbo.