Zach Galligan's Crush On Phoebe Cates Helped Him Land The Lead In Gremlins

According to The Ringer's 40th anniversary oral history of Joe Dante's classic "Gremlins," Galligan's poise skedaddled out of the room when Cates walked in. Taylor was trying to determine if Galligan (or his competition) could strike up some chemistry with one of the female candidates for Miranda (they call these "mix-and-match sessions"). As far as Galligan was concerned, Cates was the one. As he told The Ringer, "[W]hen she walked in, I was like, 'Holy smokes.' She and I read, and she was fun, and she did the fun giggly thing. She had the 'I'm not even remotely nervous to be in this room' type vibe thing, which is so crucial.".

Galligan, on the other hand, had white knuckles and likely pit stains. Though he thinks he gathered himself and put in a good showing, Mazursky and Taylor opted for Sam Robards (the son of Jason Robards and Lauren Bacall). Despite wowing Galligan, Cates lost the part of Miranda to an unknown named Molly Ringwald.

Taylor encouraged Galligan to stick with acting, which he did. Finally, after a year or so of disappointments, Galligan impressed casting director Susan Arnold and producer Mike Finnell enough to find himself in a mix-and-match session for Joe Dante's "Gremlins." Once again, it was a pedigreed production (this time behind the camera thanks to the presence of producer Steven Spielberg), and, as with "Tempest," Galligan would once again be paired with Cates.

This time, the dynamic was totally different. Though Cates had broken through in a big way with "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," she was reading for the supporting role of Kate Beringer, the kind-hearted love interest of protagonist Billy Peltzer. Galligan was, of course, up for Billy. When Cates spied him in the waiting room, she remembered him from "Tempest," and insisted they read together. "It just felt like we'd kind of known each other forever," said Cates.