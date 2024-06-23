The NSFW Starship Troopers Scene That Denise Richards Refused To Do

Paul Verhoeven's 1997 film "Starship Troopers," based on the novel by Robert A. Heinlein, takes place in the 23rd century when Earth is embroiled in a bloody, violent, generations-long war with giant intelligent insects from a distant planet. Earth has devolved into a perpetual war machine. The film follows a new generation of sexy young recruits whose entire lives — their school and their media — are all constructed specifically to sell them on the positive qualities of war and their inevitable duty to become soldiers in the conflict. The characters are all bright and attractive and swallow the propaganda without a wisp of awareness. Verhoeven's film is a broad, acidic satire about the nature of propaganda and a warning against Orwellian notions of perpetual conflict.

Denise Richards played a character named Carmen Ibanez, an aspiring pilot who would like to fly the titular starships to conflict sites. Early in the movie, she's dating Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien), but they drift apart when he becomes a ground soldier and she enters the space force.

Verhoeven has rarely shied away from sex and violence in his movies (Verhoeven directed the superviolent "RoboCop" and the breast-encrusted "Showgirls"), so it would be kind of inevitable that "Starship Troopers" would contain a lot of blood and nudity. To show camaraderie between soldiers, Verhoeven staged a co-ed shower scene wherein men and women paraded around nude in front of each other.

In a 2018 interview with the Guardian, Richard talked about making "Starship Troopers," and how much she like playing Carmen. She also revealed that Verhoeven had written an extra scene for her wherein she would have had to remove her shirt. She refused; it felt a little too gratuitous to her.