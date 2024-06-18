Only One Of The Simpsons' Famous Catchphrases Was Actually Created By The Show

Matt Groening's animated series "The Simpsons" hasn't been good since season [fill in the blank].

That seems to be a common discussion within "Simpsons" circles, anyway. There seems to be a general, unrecorded consensus that the glory days of "The Simpsons" are behind it, and that the show has been spinning its wheels since those glory days. There is no consensus, however, when those glory days were exactly. Some older "Simpsons" fans feel that the series peaked somewhere around season five or six. Other, younger viewers feel that the show was just fine up until the release of "The Simpsons Movie" in 2007. Just like "Saturday Night Live," however, the present always seems to be the worst time for the show.

The fact of the matter is that "The Simpsons" has been running consistently since 1989, having made 768 episodes over 35 seasons. It is a cultural presence that once spearheaded the very tone of all popular culture, and now, even years later, consistently turns out intelligent, surreal animation with huge laughs, memorable characters, and an unusually salient Gen-Xer's cynical point of view.

We should also appreciate how much of "The Simpsons" has leaked its way into the common vernacular. Homer Simpson's annoyed grunt is now in the Oxford English Dictionary (under "doh"), and terms like "cromulent," "yoink," "dollary-doo," "Boo-urns" are used frequently in common conversation. What's more, popular catchphrases like "Ay caramba," "don't have a cow," and "cowabunga" were made further popular by their usage on "The Simpsons."

In the history book "Springfield Confidential" by Mike Reiss and Mathew Klickstein, the authors pointed out that, of all the catchphrases on the series, only one was ever scripted specifically for the show: the "haw-haw" laugh from Nelson Muntz (Nancy Cartwright). The rest were either preexisting references or actor's improvising.