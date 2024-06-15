Even Futurama's Creator Doesn't Quite Understand All Of Sci-Fi In The Show

In the "Futurama" episode "Calculon 2.0" (July 24, 2013), the famously hammy acting robot Calculon (Maurice LaMarche) had been dead for years, having swallowed poison on stage in an attempt to make his death scene more realistic. He had been replaced on the soap opera "All My Circuits" with a new acting robot named Vextron, and fans hated the new actor. Fry (Billy West) and Bender (John DiMaggio) are so disgusted with Vextron that they resolve to exhume Calculon's mechanical husk and reunite it with his free-floating memory, stored in an ineffable cloud somewhere. The Robot Devil (Dan Castellaneta) hands over Calculon's "soul," and Professor Farnsworth (West) sets up a very, very scientific reactivation process to reunite Calculon with his body.

The process requires the Planet Express crew to wear protective, lead-lined "robes," and active five laser-connect wireless network hubs ... that just happen to form a pentagram. They have to reverse-install Calculon's programming, which involves playing an installation disk backward. They also require a spare circuit board, which the professor carves out of a mechanical goat with a knife.

As Hermes (Phil LaMarr) points out, "This is the least scientific thing I've ever seen."

Ordinarily, the makers of "Futurama" have endeavored to make their show as scientifically based as possible. Their stories may be broad fantasies, but even their wilder conceits begin with an extant scientific or engineering precept. The above scene is a little joke at their own expense; when a sci-fi tale requires a fantastical story conceit, it may as well be a Satanic ritual for how plausible it is.

Matt Groening, the show's co-creator, admitted to the Los Angeles Times in 2013 that he leaves the science stuff to the show's many, science-minded writers. Groening doesn't really get it.