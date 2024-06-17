The Addams Family Put Anjelica Huston Through Intense And Restrictive Conditions

Charles Addams' very first strip in what might be considered the Addams Family series ran on August 6, 1938 in the pages of the New Yorker. The strip features a large, bearded, brutish man — clearly designed after Boris Karloff's character in "The Old Dark House" — standing next to a whip-thin, vampiric woman in a slinky black dress. That same woman would later appear in additional "haunted house" strips standing next to a new husband — a squat creeper in a suit — as well her two dreadful children. Also part of the "family" were a witch-like grandmother, a bald, grinning weirdo, and a towering, Frankensteinian butler. These characters didn't have names, so readers merely referred to them as the Addams Family.

When the strips were adapted into a TV sitcom in 1964, the vampire woman was finally given a name: Morticia Addams. She and her husband Gomez were really into each other, constantly flirting and implying they still engaged in zesty, exciting sexual activities. That chemistry was exploited deeply in Barry Sonnenfeld's 1991 film adaptation of "The Addams Family," starring Raul Julia as Gomez and Anjelica Huston as Morticia. He was dashing in a suit. She was pale white and sported claw-like fingernails.

The fun thing about the Addams Family is that they are completely happy and unaffected by stress. They are a loving, understanding family that supports each of its members. They just happen to be haunted house ghouls that regularly commit murder and take a great sadistic pleasure in harming others. Recall that Sonnenfeld's film begins with the Addams Family pouring molten lead on itinerant Christmas carolers.

In 2018, Huston spoke to the Guardian about her Morticia costume, and how the makeup and the facial appliances she had to wear were terribly uncomfortable.