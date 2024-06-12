Does Inside Out 2 Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
Nine years later, Riley is returning to face life as a teenager in Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2." Directed by Kelsey Mann, who makes his feature directorial debut here, this is the first sequel to arrive from Disney's storied animation studio since the pandemic began. Largely, we've had originals such as "Luca" and "Soul," which were released directly to Disney+. Excitement is palpable and moviegoers will be flocking to theaters around the world to see Joy and the gang try to manage Riley's next stage of life. But will the fun end once the credits roll? Or is there going to be more to this one?
While Pixar is not as known for adding credits scenes to films as Marvel Studios does, they've been known to have some fun when the movie is over. So does "Inside Out 2" have any credits scenes that audiences should check out? We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide for viewers who want to know whether or not they need to stick around once the credits roll. Seriously, we won't spoil anything in the movie, so read on without fear of having the film ruined in any way.
Does Inside Out 2 have any credits scenes?
To get right to it, yes, "Inside Out 2" does have multiple credits scenes. There is a mid-credits scene that takes place after a brief round of credits, sort of like "Toy Story 2," which includes a gag reel with some bloopers as the credits play. That's not what we're getting here, but we're just giving some idea of timing and placement. There is also a post-credits scene that plays at the very end of the credits. So those who want to see everything that this movie has to offer will have to stick around for the duration. Plan your bathroom breaks accordingly, and be sure not to make a break for the lobby as soon as the credits begin rolling, lest you wish to miss out on a couple of scenes.
How important are the Inside Out 2 credits scenes?
Now, as for how important these scenes are? Vaguely speaking, the mid-credits stuff is certainly fun, but not Earth-shatteringly important like the "Justice League" credits scenes that never actually amounted to anything. So it's certainly worth watching, just don't expect them to be setting up a Pixar cinematic universe or anything like that. The end-credits scene is also not of the hugely consequential variety, but it does pay off something that was set up in the film itself. Again, worth sticking around for so that everything can be buttoned up nicely.
The cast includes Maya Hawke as the voice of Riley's new emotion Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Dave Holstein ("Weeds," "Kidding") and Meg LeFauve ("Inside Out," "(The Good Dinosaur") penned the screenplay, with Mark Nielsen on board as the producer.
"Inside Out 2" hits theaters on June 14, 2024. You can read the film's official synopsis here:
Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone.