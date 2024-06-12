Does Inside Out 2 Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

Nine years later, Riley is returning to face life as a teenager in Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2." Directed by Kelsey Mann, who makes his feature directorial debut here, this is the first sequel to arrive from Disney's storied animation studio since the pandemic began. Largely, we've had originals such as "Luca" and "Soul," which were released directly to Disney+. Excitement is palpable and moviegoers will be flocking to theaters around the world to see Joy and the gang try to manage Riley's next stage of life. But will the fun end once the credits roll? Or is there going to be more to this one?

While Pixar is not as known for adding credits scenes to films as Marvel Studios does, they've been known to have some fun when the movie is over. So does "Inside Out 2" have any credits scenes that audiences should check out? We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide for viewers who want to know whether or not they need to stick around once the credits roll. Seriously, we won't spoil anything in the movie, so read on without fear of having the film ruined in any way.