Canceled Game Of Throne Spin-Off Is Un-Canceled As New Pilot Moves Forward

Look, if you've been paying even the slightest amount of attention to /Film's coverage of all the various "Game of Thrones" spinoffs and prequels in development over the last few years, then you know exactly how we have to open this article about a previously-canceled series that might be coming back to life. In the prescient words of House Greyjoy: "What is dead may never die, but rises again harder and stronger."

While those house words were referring to the act of, uh, intentionally drowning themselves to prove how TOUGH they are (the Greyjoys were a weird bunch), it still feels pretty relevant when it comes to an unexpected bit of news regarding "10,000 Ships." It was initially reported to be in the works back in 2021 with writer Amanda Segel attached and was intended to tackle a particularly interesting era of Westerosi history. Centered on the legendary figure known as Princess Nymeria (a particular heroine for Maisie Williams' Arya Stark in the original show, if you remember), the prequel story would've followed "...the journey made by warrior queen Princess Nymeria and the surviving members of the Rhoynars, who travelled from Essos to Dorne following their defeat by the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War." If that sounds like some seriously dense and complicated lore, well, you're not alone. HBO apparently agreed, since the concept ended up unceremoniously placed on the chopping block.

But anyone familiar with "Game of Thrones" knows that death is not always the end. Rather than waste precious time working on his manuscript for "The Winds of Winter," the penultimate book in "A Song of Ice and Fire" that everyone's been waiting for, Martin decided to drop the news that "10,000 Ships" is back on track — this time, with a new writer in charge.