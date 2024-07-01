I Know What You Did Last Summer Has More Than One Nod To Jaws

For us horror nerds, the concept of "spooky season" is as sacrosanct as it is nebulous. Most people agree the "season" occurs in and around fall and the month of October, but some (including, it seems, the nation's major coffee chains) believe fall begins in August, while others (like myself) will be celebrating all things creepy and kooky all the way through Thanksgiving.

Into this vague, ever-changing definition of seasonal terrors wades the summer movie versus the spooky season movie. Conventional wisdom tends to dictate these terms; generally, movies set on or around Halloween, with colored leaves in abundance, will be considered perfect for the fall, while horror films involving sunny beaches, lakes, and skimpy clothing would be considered summer horror.

That's why "I Know What You Did Last Summer" feels like an anomaly within such general labeling. Released on October 17, 1997, the film became a spooky season hit. Yet everything from its setting, its vibe, and its freakin' title screams the summer season, and this was completely by design. While developing the slasher, director Jim Gillespie made it a point to construct the film in a way that would recall and homage to some major horror classics. On the top of his list lay the ultimate summer horror movie: Steven Spielberg's "Jaws."