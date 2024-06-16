The Usual Suspects' Lockup Scene Was Saved By Farts And Improv

Farting is the great human equalizer.

We all do it (this includes Mr. Josh Brolin on the set of Denis Villenueve's "Dune"), and, when in the company of others, we try to do it as discreetly and politely as possible. If it's possible to step outside at a social gathering and expel one's gaseous accumulation, I'd like to think everyone reading this would choose this option. But sometimes quarters get tight, and the urge is too great to resist. We're caught, and the pressure built up in our bowels is involuntarily assuaged. If it's a noisy environment, you might get away with what we call "crop dusting," which entails maneuvering oneself to another area of the room and hoping someone else gets sniffed out as the culprit.

Sometimes, however, it's dead silent, and you're plainly the one who has, in flatulence parlance, dealt it.

This is never less than embarrassing, and occasionally mortifying. But when director Bryan Singer was shooting the lockup scene in "The Usual Suspects," a stray backside emission helped turn the scene, and possibly the entire film, into a classic.