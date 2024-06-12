The Footage In Netflix's Skywalkers: A Love Story Documentary Trailer Will Give You A Heart Attack

For me, the best documentaries plunge the audience into a subculture we don't know anything about and immerse us in that world for a couple of hours. For one of the most extreme versions of this, check out David Farrier's "Tickled." But Jeff Zimbalist's newest film, "Skywalkers: A Love Story," debuted at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and is another great example of a doc that accomplishes that goal, and it's extreme in a totally different way. This film utilizes jaw-dropping footage of two Russian "rooftoppers" named Angela Nikolau and Ivan "Vanya" Beerkus as they illegally break into skyscrapers and other ludicrously tall buildings, find their way onto the roof or towering construction cranes, and pose for photos and videos, racking up tons of social media clout in the process. Along the way, the duo, who were once rivals in the rooftopping scene, strike up a relationship and fall in love, teaming up for increasingly ambitious climbs in cities around the world and culminating with an attempt to scale Merdeka, a 118-story building in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, that Angela calls "the last super-skyscraper on the planet."

The film follows many of the same beats as a heist movie, showing the protagonists scouting and researching the building, training for their ultimate mission, trying to execute their plan, and then scrambling to adjust on the fly when things inevitably go wrong. And all the while, the footage — frequently captured by GoPros worn by the climbers themselves — puts you up in those dizzying heights, right there with these lovers as an errant gust of wind or the tiniest misstep could cause them to plummet to their deaths.