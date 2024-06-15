This Is Ethan Hawke's Worst Movie, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Most of the time, Ethan Hawke is an indicator of quality — or, if not that, then an ambition to make something meaningful. He's always taken the craft of acting seriously (something that spurred a good-natured war of attrition between him and Robin Williams while filming "Dead Poets Society"), but he's not haughty about it. He played a vampiric hematologist for The Spierig Brothers in 2009's "Daybreakers" and even joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his role as an Ammit-worshipping weirdo who pours glass shards in his shoes for "Moon Knight." Also, let's not forget that time he decked himself out in garish accessories to play the incredibly-named Jolly the Pimp in Luc Besson's eye-popping space opera "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" (a reminder that bad people can make spectacular art).

Alas, 2013's "Getaway" is the rare occasion where it's hard to imagine Hawke having signed on for reasons other than an easy paycheck. The schlocky thriller — no relation to writer Walter Hill and director Sam Peckinpah's 1972 bank robber actioner "The Getaway" — sits Hawke behind a steering wheel for virtually its entire runtime, with naught for company but poor Selena Gomez (who's stuck playing his defiant younger sidekick in a role so hackneyed that the movie doesn't even bother giving her character a name beyond "The Kid"). It's Hawke's lowest-ranked film on Rotten Tomatoes with a critics rating of just three percent against an average score of 2.8 out of 10 from 145 reviews. Its user rating is only slightly less awful at 36 percent.

In my own review of the film at the time (which is no longer available to read online), I apparently wrote, "The direction is so amateurish that 'Getaway' fails to even provide serviceable B-movie thrills." On that much, I agree with my decade-younger self.