James Gunn Doesn't Think Groot Survived His Death In Guardians Of The Galaxy

At the end of the 2014 sci-fi comedy "Guardians of the Galaxy," the titular guardians are trapped on board a crashing starship after a vicious space battle with the blue-skinned baddie Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). As the ship plummets to the surface of a nearby planet, the sentient humanoid tree Groot (Vin Diesel) sprouts extra limbs and leaves, wrapping them around his teammates. Previously in the employ of the crass and selfish Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot has come to like his teammates and is willing to sacrifice his own life to protect them. When the starship crashes, Groot's protective tree layer shields everyone from death, but he burns up in the process.

Luckily, since Groot is a tree, Rocket is able to salvage one of his seeds and plant it in a flowerpot. Groot soon begins growing back as a little chibi-faced sapling. Groot also appears — in various forms of childhood, teenhood, and young adulthood — over the course of three "Guardians of the Galaxy" follow-up, and in multiple "Avengers" team-up movies. Diesel continued to voice Groot throughout, although his voice was distorted for the Baby version of the character. Groot was last seen about to slaughter a herd of animals in "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3."

Recently, James Gunn, writer/director of "Guardians of the Galaxy," clarified something about Groot. It seems that the Groot who died in the 2014 "Guardians" remained dead, and that the Groot audiences saw growing out of the flower pot was a new character entirely. One can hear Gunn's explanation on the audio commentary for "Vol. 3," now available on Disney+. The first Groot, it seems, only appeared in one film.