The Simpsons Cut A Mandalorian Moment From Its First Star Wars Short

When Disney bought 21st Century Fox and most of its assorted properties, that included nearly everything produced by 20th Century Fox, across both film and television. That made Disney+ the home of both "Star Wars" and "The Simpsons," so of course the House of Mouse took advantage of that opportunity by bringing the two beloved properties together exclusively through the streaming service.

"The Force Awakens from Its Nap" was an animated short from the creators of "The Simpsons" that used "Star Wars" characters and iconography for little adventures featuring the cast of the beloved animated sitcom, which has now been running for over two decades. Clocking in around three minutes long, the short finds Maggie taken to a new preschool: Jabba's Hut Jedi Preschool. Amidst an assortment of cheeky "Star Wars" references and Easter eggs, Maggie is trying to get back her pacifier after its taken away by General Grievous (or at least a similar droid), before she gets a little help from BB-8.

Within the school, you'll see characters like Ahsoka Tano (putting a kid in time out by way of temporarily carbon freezing them) and Lando Calrissian (monitoring a Cloud City nap time area). However, there was almost a cameo by the titular character from "The Mandalorian," which ended up getting cut. So what would Din Djarin have been doing in Springfield?