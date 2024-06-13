The Maltese Falcon's Titular Prop Is At The Center Of A Real Unsolved Mystery

John Huston's "The Maltese Falcon" opens with an unsolved mystery. The introductory text talks about a prized statuette of a falcon encrusted in rare jewels — a gift from the Knights Templar to Spain's Charles V — which was stolen by pirates and lost to history for years. After a string of murders and attempts to swipe a black bird statuette occur, private investigator Sam Spade (Humphrey Bogart) is compelled to crack a mind-boggling case involving rogues with their eyes on the prized artifact. This bird statue, dubbed the Maltese Falcon, has since evolved into an unforgettable MacGuffin, where the value of the actual prop skyrocketed over the years, changing several hands while being sold at auctions at exorbitant prices.

According to Vanity Fair's 2016 Hollywood issue, the last-known auction for the falcon was held in 2013, where the official bidding kept soaring until it hit the $3 million mark and was sold for $3.5 million. The buyer was real-estate developer/art collector Steve Wynn, and news of the sale received widespread media coverage back in the day. According to reports, the statue still sits at Wynn's Las Vegas villa among coveted pieces of art.

However, the tale of the Maltese Falcon does not end here, as several versions of the falcon have cropped up over the years, each rendition more bizarre than the one preceding it. Although Wynn's falcon is the one believed to be the original, claims of other "genuine" falcons (yes, there appears to be more than one) have contributed to the surreal, unsolved mystery surrounding the prized Hollywood prop. Let's dive into the strange journey of the many faces of the Maltese Falcon.