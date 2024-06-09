The Horrors Of The Purge Became Too Real For The Director To Handle

In James DeMonaco's 2013 dystopian horror movie "The Purge," Ethan Hawke plays a wealthy seller of high-tech home security systems. He lives in a bourgeois neighborhood and all his rich neighbors have outfitted their homes with Hawke's wares. They plan on employing their security soon, as tonight is Purge Night. In the future of "The Purge," one night a year is designated to be law-free. American citizens are legally permitted to commit whatever wanton acts of assault, destruction, and murder they want, from sundown to sunrise. Having purged their hostility, the idea is that they'll go back to being upstanding citizens in the morning.

The premise is tantalizing, although the 2013 original takes place mostly inside the Hawke character's home, turning a fun idea into a pretty rote home invasion thriller. The film was made for a scant $3 million but would earn over $91 million, making it a runaway hit. To date, there have been four sequels to "The Purge," and a TV series. I personally recommend "The Purge: Election Year" from 2016. It most directly references the class-based political underpinnings baked into the premise. Note that the wealthy can afford to protect themselves in "The Purge." Do you think the impoverished have that same protection?

DeMonaco wrote and directed the first three "Purge" movies, but stepped away from directing for the fourth and fifth, and also for the TV series. In 2018, when the show premiered, the Los Angeles Times talked to DeMonaco about the phenomenon of "The Purge," and why it had made such an impact. He also revealed that he had to give up directing the "Purge" movies because they were becoming too real.