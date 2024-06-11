Videodrome's James Woods Filmed Part Of The Horror Movie Without Telling His Agent

David Cronenberg's "Videodrome" was made in the wired world of 1983, when cathode ray tubes were the only video screens available, Betamax videocassettes were still common, and snagging pirated TV signals with special antenna equipment was still seen as a punkish subversion of dominant media paradigms. The technology may be dated to audiences in 2024, but Cronenberg's sci-fi essay on media obsession remains as timely as ever, easily applicable to a screen-addicted generation accustomed to a state of near-constant media consumption. When we're constantly projecting ourselves into virtual spaces, are we essentially inventing new bodies for ourselves? New Flesh?

James Woods plays Max, a media pirate who has recently discovered a mysterious rogue TV signal — Videodrome — that carries a 24-hour show of nothing but scenes of torture. Max, jaded by violent media, finds it fascinating and thinks he can broadcast the signal on his local public access station, free of censure. Max is already notorious in the local media world, and he is regularly invited onto high-end talk shows to discuss media literacy and the changing state of television. On one of the talk shows, he meets Nicki Brand (Debbie Harry), an S&M-positive radio host, and the two begin an affair. Max's interactions with Nicki, however, come to reveal a strange underground media conspiracy and the revelation that Videodrome may possess eerie subliminal messages that cause hallucinations and leave the viewer susceptible to suggestion.

"Videodrome" is a techno-thriller with Marshall McLuhan underpinnings. It's one of the best films of the 1980s.

In a 2014 interview with Den of Geek, Woods talked about making "Videodrome," and how Cronenberg's script didn't have a satisfying ending. When it came time to do some reshoots, Woods merely met with Cronenberg to finish the film, all without telling his agent.