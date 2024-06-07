Dakota Fanning Channeled A Dracula Heroine For The Watchers [Exclusive]

I love that this movie has so many little horror elements from other things thrown in there, namely your character's name Mina and her sister being Lucy, which is very "Dracula."

Yes.

Mina is one of those great characters because she's such a subversion of what was expected of Victorian women at the time. I'm curious if that sort of history at all was a motivating factor in playing this version of a new, sort of subversive female protagonist in a horror movie?

Yeah, I think it's super cool anytime you have those little cheeky details. I think it makes a story, a movie, more interesting, so I loved that little detail. Yeah, I love that Mina as a protagonist is a flawed character. She doesn't always do the right thing or say the right thing, and there are messy parts of herself and she doesn't have it all figured out. She's not perfect and not always nice necessarily. I like seeing more characters like that, [who] are as complicated as we all are. People don't always have it together all the time. I want to see characters that are making mistakes.

I think Mina is a character that is still searching for something and she's running from a past that still haunts her and she feels very broken inside and doesn't always deal with it in the healthiest of ways. Finding herself in these strange circumstances and being able to heal that part of herself through this supernatural fairy tale world is also very cool. But yeah, I love all the little cheeky nods to the genre, and Ishana, she wanted to make a fairy tale for adults, and I think she succeeded in that.

