Warner Bros. Tried To Mischievously Remove Russell Crowe From One Of His Best Roles

Curtis Hanson's crime drama "L.A. Confidential," based on the novel by James Ellroy, takes place in 1953 right after real-life crime boss Mickey Cohen had been arrested, creating a power vacuum in L.A.'s underworld. A mysterious and brutal massacre at a local diner — a massacre that took the lives of several allegedly corrupt cops — reveals a series of equally mysterious plots throughout the city, each of them being individually investigated by one of three cops. There is Edmund Exley (Guy Pearce), the by-the-book Boy Scout no one likes. There is Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey), the celebrity cop who offer consultations to the hottest cop show on TV. And there is Bud White (Russell Crowe), a human fist who instinctively beats up criminals who piss him off or who dare to threaten women in his presence.

"L.A. Confidential" is one of the best films of the 1990s, and provided audiences with one of Crowe's best performances, which is certainly saying something. That guy is always wholly devoted to a role, even when he's in schlock like "The Pope's Exorcist." It was also proof that Crowe was capable of handling high-profile Hollywood prestige fare. He had already gathered attention from critics for his tour de force performances in 1992's "Romper Stomper" and 1997's "Virtuosity." After "L.A. Confidential," he was more openly talked about in Awards conversations. He would later be nominated for three Best Actor Academy Awards.

Warner Bros., however, didn't want Crowe to appear in "L.A. Confidential." It seems that, to the studio, Crowe wasn't a big enough star, and his presence was a financial detriment. In a 2023 video interview with Vanity Fair, Crowe revealed the insidious techniques Warner Bros. employed to discourage him from playing Bud White.