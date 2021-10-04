Why That Proposed L.A. Confidential Sequel Never Happened

Curtis Hanson's 1997 film "L.A. Confidential" is a sprawling, multifaceted thriller that still stands as one of the best American movies of its decade (and as a stunning neo-noir to boot). Based on the novel by James Ellroy, the film follows a set of LAPD officers in 1953 with complex, intersecting motives who combine forces to investigate an unsolved murder. In typical noir fashion, they discover a web of corruption that gets messier the deeper in they get.

While the story itself is full of twist and turns, it turns out the film's own history is also full of some surprises. The Academy Award-winning film had, at one point, the potential for a direct sequel that would involve the film's characters Edmund Exley (Guy Pearce) and Wendell "Bud" White (Russell Crowe), along with Chadwick Boseman playing a young officer. It would even have been an original sequel, rather than an adaptation of another of Ellroy's novels. But as you know, it never got made. Here's why that hopeful sequel never happened.