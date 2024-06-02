The Cast Of Dune 2 Learned Their Lines In Both English And The Fremen Language

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Frank Herbert's "Dune" series is as dense with detail as some of the most beloved science fiction and fantasy universes ever created. The cultural nuances of the various houses — from the regal rationality of the Atreides clan to the unapologetic savagery of the Harkonnens — have been fully thought through, and expanded upon throughout the numerous books. Like J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth saga or everything that's grown out of Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek," you don't have to immerse yourself in the minutiae to enjoy these works — at least, not until they dive into the narrative reeds and turn into glorified fan service.

Herbert got there somewhere between "God Emperor of Dune" and "Heretics of Dune," so I'm curious to see how faithful Denis Villeneuve and his successors are willing to be to the author's increasingly involved text. The "Dune" series isn't YA pabulum that mimics and travesties more sophisticated genre books. For better or worse, they delve deep into the beliefs and social mores of these disparate civilizations. Sticking with "Dune" is a commitment, and, given the sheer physical scope/budgetary indulgence of the first two films, I can't help but wonder how long they can keep viewers engaged before the movies no longer work as standalone epics.

This remains to be seen, but, thus far, Villeneuve and his cast understand the commitment, and seemingly respect the hardcore fans' buy-in. Heck, they learned a whole fictional language to do full justice to the material!