Ant-Man And The Wasp's Lab Set Shattered A Massive MCU Record

Peyton Reed's 2018 film "Ant-Man and the Wasp" was released in the wake of "Avengers: Infinity War," one of the major team-up movies that occasionally punctuates the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Wasp" served, some have said, as a palate cleanser after the major, widely-seen event film, trying to keep the MCU's mood light. This ethos was also employed with Reed's original "Ant-Man" from 2015, which followed "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

"Wasp" took place concurrently with the events of "Infinity War" and was a brisk, comedic heist movie featuring a very human villain played by Walton Goggins. Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang, (Paul Rudd) was under house arrest, which explains why he wasn't present for the big Thanos fight in "Infinity War." The Wasp, aka Hope van Dyne (née Pym), (Evangeline Lilly) and her father Hank (Michael Douglas) have, meanwhile, built a massive, high-tech shrinking tunnel which will serve as an entrance to the Quantum Realm, a miniature dimension much smaller than the smallest subatomic particles. Hank's beloved wife Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) accidentally shrank herself into the Quantum Realm years before, and now Hank wants to rescue her.

The plot of the film involves the black market purchase of a rare machine part that Hank requires to build his Quantum Tunnel, as well as a mysterious ghost-like villain who can pass through walls.

Uncharacteristically for the MCU, the Quantum Tunnel was a hand-constructed, outsize practical set, coated with metal panels and glowing tubes. It was large enough for multiple actors to walk inside of. It was also located entirely in Hank's particle physics laboratory, a massive research enclave that contained multiple offices, testing rooms, and a while helicopter. According to Reed's audio commentary for "Wasp" (available on Disney+), the lab was the largest practical set ever built for an MCU film.