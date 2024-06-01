Most Coherence Audiences Probably Missed This Door To Nowhere Clue

Spoilers ahead for "Coherence."

There are movies often cited as being confusing or mind-melting, like "Inception" or "Memento," which really aren't that complicated. Then there's something like "Primer," which requires detailed diagrams and hours-long YouTube explainers to begin to unravel its web of twists and turns. Sitting happily in the middle is James Ward Byrkit's "Coherence," one of the best sci-fi films of the past decade and a movie that is complex and mild-melting yet not so complex that it's hard to follow.

The film begins with an alluring premise of four couples meeting at a friend's house for dinner on the night a comet is passing by the Earth. While they all have messy relationships to navigate (some of the guests have had affairs, there's a couple of ex-girlfriends present), the comet causes quantum decoherence, creating split realities and allowing the guests' alternate selves to intrude into their reality, and vice-versa. It's a concept that allows for plenty of twists while also allowing for simplicity, which was the impetus for the existence of "Coherence."

The film does offer plenty of clues and foreshadowing to tease its eventual surprises, like how we learn early on about a case in Finland where a woman said she saw her husband's double after a comet passed by Earth. And then there's the door to nowhere concept. Speaking with Yahoo around the time of the film's release in 2014, Byrkit explained that viewers should play close attention to the door in their repeated viewings of the film: