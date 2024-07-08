Director Steven Spielberg Made Sure Matt Damon Was Resented By The Saving Private Ryan Cast

In Steven Spielberg's 1998 war film "Saving Private Ryan," a poor beleaguered American mother saw her four sons — Sean, Peter, Daniel, and James — shipped off to fight during World War II. Not too long thereafter, the former three were killed in action. James Ryan (Matt Damon), the survivor, was stationed far away and was incommunicado. The U.S. Army, wanting to spare Mother Ryan the trauma of four dead sons (three was enough), assigned Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) to locate and rescue Private James Ryan and bring him home.

The bulk of "Saving Private Ryan" is told from the perspective of Captain Miller and his platoon. As they trek closer and closer to Private Ryan, their mission becomes more and more dangerous, and it won't be long before some of them begin getting killed in action as well. As one might imagine, Miller and his surviving platoon members greatly resent Private Ryan when they finally find him. They sacrificed their lives for ... this guy? Why does he get to survive while so many other soldiers die?

As it so happens, the cast of "Saving Private Ryan" similarly resented Damon on the set, even if there was no death involved. Captain Miller's platoon was played by notable actors like Adam Goldberg, Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel, Barry Pepper, and Jeremy Davies, and they all hated Damon by the time they had to film scenes with him. It wasn't because of anything Damon did, however, but because of Steven Spielberg's careful manipulation of his actors. Damon recalled the resentment in a 2023 interview with Far Out, and noted exactly what Spielberg did to get his co-stars to resent him.