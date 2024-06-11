Cartoon Network's Billy & Mandy First Appeared In A Gory Head-Drilling Film

Maxwell Atom's animated series "The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy" debuted on the Cartoon Network on June 13, 2003, and would go on to run for 84 episodes over the course of six seasons. The premise was delightfully ghoulish. The cluelessly happy Billy (Richard Steven Horvitz) and the angry misanthrope Mandy (Grey DeLisle) once cheated Death by rigging a limbo competition; it seems that Death will grant favors to the living should they win at a competition à la Ingmar Bergman's "The Seventh Seal."

Because of Billy and Mandy's limbo victory, a grim reaper named Grim (Greg Eagles) becomes their indentured servant. Grim constantly wants to kill Billy and Mandy, while the kids just want to go on adventures. Grim begrudgingly goes along. Early Billy & Mandy segments were originally aired as part of the diptych series "Grim & Evil," which shared its 22-minute airtime with another Maxwell Atom series, "Evil Con Carne." The full version of "Grim Adventures" would debut two years later. The series was terrifically popular and won two Emmys and an Annie, in addition to launching three TV movies.

Before his big break with "Grim & Evil," Atoms worked as a character animator on 1990s TV shows like "The Adventures of Felix the Cat," "Cow and Chicken," and "I Am Weasel." Prior to that, he was an animation student at the University of Arts in Philadelphia; there, he started to test out his ideas for Billy & Mandy at the tender age of 21(ish). It was at school wherein he made his first animated short, "Billy and Mandy in: Trepanation of the Skull and You." In it, Billy and Mandy drill holes in their heads.