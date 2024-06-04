Knock At The Cabin's Abby Quinn Waited 14 Years For The Horror Role

M. Night Shyamalan is a fellow of many talents. 25 years after his breakout success "The Sixth Sense" and the man can still throw a curveball like nobody's business, as evidenced by the twisty premise for his upcoming Josh Hartnett vehicle "Trap" (watch the trailer). The maestro of low-budget horror-driven thrillers also has a knack for sending Film Twitter (fine, yes, I suppose we gotta call it Film X now, ugh) into a frenzy with his boldly divisive work, with 2023's "Knock at the Cabin" being but the latest example.

Adapted from Paul G. Tremblay's 2018 novel "The Cabin at the End of the World," Shyamalan's entry in the tradition of cabin-based horror movies follows a small family — two dads and their young daughter — as their vacation is interrupted by a group of home invaders (played by Dave Bautista, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abby Quinn, and Ronald Bilius Weasley himself, Rupert Grint). As it turns out, these strangers might just be the actual Horsemen of the Apocalypse, having shared visions of a world-ending catastrophe that led them to this place. The only way to supposedly prevent it? The family must sacrifice one of their own, lest they be the only ones left alive once the dust (and giant killer waves and other ghastly terrors) clears.

While the film's home invasion was a very real fear for Grint, it was a dream come true for Quinn — starring in the movie, that is. Speaking to SYFY a few months after the film arrived in theaters, Quinn revealed that she'd spent 14 years auditioning to work with Shyamalan. "I had just been really hopeful for many years and it was really gratifying to finally see that come to fruition and get to work with him," she explained. "This project felt very right for me, and for both of us to be the first thing."