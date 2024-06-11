What Robert Englund Thinks Fans Gets Wrong About Freddy Krueger

Pop culture has lived with Freddy Krueger for so long, it's easy to take him for granted.

As explained in the many films in the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" series, Freddy was born to a nun following a group assault in an asylum. He was raised by an abusive adopted father, and regularly tortured and killed animals. He grew up to murder children, and would often lure his victims into a steamy boiler room to torture them with handmade gloves outfitted with knives or nails. For years, he killed the kids in and around the fictional city of Springwood, Ohio.

Freddy was eventually arrested but was "released on a technicality." Outraged, the parents of Springwood chased Freddy to his torture shack and set it on fire, burning him to death. Freddy, however, was too evil to stay dead, and years later began appearing in the dreams of Springwood's teens. Freddy was now scarred from the fire, still wore one of his bladed torture gloves, and took a great deal of delight in tormenting the dreamers. When he killed a teenager in their dream, they would die in real life.

Wes Craven's 1984 original film is clever, terrifying, and possessed a unique premise that was stretched into multiple sequels. The sequels, however, became increasingly more cartoony and whimsical (especially under director Renny Harlin), infusing their bloody violence with a cackling sense of humor; Freddy gradually became less of a dark-souled serial killer and more of a quipping supervillain.

Robert Englund played Freddy in eight of the nine "Nightmare" movies (Jackie Earle Haley played him in the 2010 remake), and Englund felt that the films' many fans never quite got a handle on what Freddy represented. In Wayne Byrne's 2022 biography "Welcome to Elm Street: Inside the Film and Television Nightmares," Englund said that Freddy sought to murder the future.