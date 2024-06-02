One Of Zapp Brannigan's Signature Futurama Moves Came From Matt Groening's Kid

In the "Futurama" episode "When Aliens Attack" (November 7, 1999), Earth is invaded by the brutish — and TV-obsessed — Omicronians. It seems that their planet, Omicron Persei 8, was still receiving Earth TV signals broadcast from a millennium before, and they had become very involved in the hottest TV shows of 1999. The leader of the Omicronians, Lrrr (Maurice LaMarche), became incensed when a signal from his favorite show, "Single Female Lawyer," was unexpectedly interrupted, and he led a fleet of warships to Earth in response. How did the season finale of "Single Female Lawyer" turn out? Lrrr needed to know, or else he'd destroy the planet.

As is often the case when Earth is invaded, the President dispatched Zapp Brannigan (Billy West) to take care of the threat. "Futurama" fans will be able to tell you that this is always a bad idea, as Zapp Brannigan is a dumb, over-confident blowhard with no discernible talents for either diplomacy or combat. He insists on velour miniskirts, repeatedly abuses his first officer Kif (LaMarche), and says the most horribly lascivious things to any female that passes into his field of vision. His only redeemable feature is that he is ... actually, he has no redeemable features.

Zapp possesses a lot of bluster, anyway. In "When Aliens Attack," Zapp confidently gives an elaborate salute wherein he pounds a fist to his chest, touches his fist to his forehead, and then opens his palm and waves it into the air, miming a small starship. Heart, head, and away.

According to "Futurama" co-creator Matt Groening on the DVD commentary for "When Aliens Attack," that cute little salute was invented by his son, Will.